ARTIST SPOTLIGHT

Norie Sato

Seattle-based artist Norie Sato, Commissioned Artist for the 2015 public art project on the Chisholm Trail Parkway, has worked in printmaking, video, sculpture, and glass. Her long career includes many site-specific installations that interact with their environment. Many of her public art projects involve urban planning and design, and collaboration with architects.

Fort Worth Public Art recently met virtually with Sato to reflect on her experience working in the City of Fort Worth!